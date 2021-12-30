A 10-year old suffered serious injuries after being shot near an apartment complex in Reno early Tuesday evening on the 2600 block of Yori Avenue.
The incident reportedly began after the victim’s 17 year-old cousin insulted the 16 year-old suspect via social media.
The suspect drove across town with the intent to shoot the older cousin as gang affiliations were a factor.
The suspect reportedly shot at the older cousin but instead struck the small boy.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries which were eventually stabilized. Officers and detectives from the Reno Police Patrol Division, FBI Safe Streets and the Regional Gang Unit responded and began investigating the crime.
On December 30th, a suspect was arrested and later admitted to the crime.
The unidentified suspect was booked at Jan Evans Juvenile Justice Center on charges of Battery with a Deadly Weapon Causing Bodily Harm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Juvenile in Possession of a Firearm
If you have any further information about the shooting, you are asked to call at 334-COPS (2677) or Secret Witness 322-4900.