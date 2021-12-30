Weather Alert

...COLD START TO 2022, NEXT WINTER SYSTEM EARLY NEXT WEEK... * Coldest air in nearly 5 years is set to arrive for the end of the week into the New Year's weekend with frigid temperatures most likely Saturday and Sunday mornings. Forecast lows are in the single digits to mid teens for much of western Nevada and below zero in colder Sierra communities. * Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero by midnight. * Our next system arrives early next week bringing gusty winds, mountain snow, and valley rain and snow. This storm will be nothing like the series of storms we just had in terms of snowfall; however, travel difficulties are still likely late Monday through Tuesday in the Sierra and for the passes of northeast California with winds causing blowing snow and areas of low visibility. * Winds will be rather strong late Monday through late Tuesday with the potential for gusts to exceed 60 mph for wind prone valley locations, especially along the US-395/I-580 corridor between Susanville and Bridgeport. Ridge gusts are likely to exceed 100 mph with potential for downed trees and power outages.