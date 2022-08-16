The University held a reopening ceremony today to show off some of the updates to the building. Everything is ready for the students to move in, but this was a huge project, overall, they invested about $78 million dollars for the renovations and additions.
Dean Kennedy, the Executive Director of Residential Housing & Food Services says "We worked really closely with students to design and update the building so Argenta Hall as well as Nye which is attached and the Downunder."
The Downunder is the main dining hall, additionally the building has an upgraded convenience store and retail dining venues. including some separated by allergies students may have, so they know they can order protected food. In all it makes up 13 dining stations. And it now it has an increased capacity for about 500 people. but Argenta as a whole can house about 750 students all together. They also have consolidated laundry rooms, community learning, social spaces and individual study rooms on every floor and of course some new paint and carpet.
Officials also say they expect the dorms to be completely full, and they're excited to get students back to have an on-campus experience.
Kennedy mentions "We're really appreciative of Circus Circus, Canyon Flats and Uncommon because we're able to use their buildings for the past several years so that we could house as many students as possible, but really excited to have students back in Argenta."
Brian Sandoval, The President of UNR also says "We will welcome the students who will live here with the knowledge that Argenta reminds us of the power of collaboration and creativity in the community and truly the love that exists on this campus."