Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is hosting a hiring event for table games dealers and supervisors on Tuesday.
Interviews will take place at the Atlantis Human Resources Office located at 3601 S. Virginia Street, near the intersection of Virginia Street and Moana Lane from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online ahead of time, but walk-ins will also be welcome.
For a complete list of all available positions at the Atlantis, visit jobs.atlantiscasino.com.
(Atlantis Casino Resort Spa contributed to this report.)