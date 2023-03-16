Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity for the Services-Training-Officers-Prosecutor (STOP) and Sexual Assault Services Program (SASP) for which Nevada law enforcement agencies, prosecutorial offices, courts and non-profit organizations are eligible to apply.
“Collectively, we must continue to work together to support victims and survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking," said AG Ford. “These grants support coordinated community responses and entities are encouraged to collaborate with others in our communities and apply for this funding”.
The Nevada Office of the Attorney General applies and receives federal funding through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women. The Office of the Attorney General passes this funding to local, regional and statewide programs in their efforts to develop and strengthen effective responses to domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. These programs serve to enhance victim safety and hold offenders accountable for their crimes of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking throughout Nevada.
Agencies interested in applying for funding must submit a completed application by 5 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023 For a copy of the solicitation and application packet or for more information, please visit the grants page of our website here or contact the Office of the Attorney General’s Grants Unit at AGgrants@ag.nv.gov
(Office of Nevada Attorney General)