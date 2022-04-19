Fair housing can be a complicated topic and that’s why April is fair housing month, a month dedicated to reminding agents, buyers, and sellers alike about fairness in the industry.
Discrimination in the real estate industry is an ongoing issue according to Sarah Scattini, President of Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors. Home sellers, by law, cannot pick or deny an offer based on things like race, religion, national origin, or sexual orientation.
“Realtors should be dealing fairly,” she said. “Sellers should be dealing fairly, and buyers should have the opportunity to buy a home that fits their needs.”
However, there are seemingly innocent things that should be avoided. The ‘buyer love letter’ is a common practice where a potential buyer will appeal to the emotions of the seller. For example, a growing family will write a letter saying the house will fit their needs.
“We are looking to grow our family in this home and the extra bedrooms would come in handy for our growing family,” she said as an example.
However, that ‘love letter’ can compromise the fairness of a home sale as it could appear the choice is based on a person having a family or not. Instead of a love letter, Scattini says make the right offer.
“As a buyer, put your best foot forward and don’t compromise yourself in any way,” she said.
Scattini says a lot of people are trying to become agents in Northern Nevada, and fair housing issues are not on everybody’s radar.
“Not everybody is familiar with our code of ethics,” said Scattini.
Breaking fair housing could be costly. A person could pay a fine or even must speak in front of a judge.
The last thing you want to do is end up in front of a judge and having to plead your case for some reason why you took one offer over another.”
Why April? The Fair Housing Act was signed by President Lyndon B. Johnson on April 11, 1968.