While the winter storm itself has moved out of the region, roads will still be slick Friday morning because of freezing fog. The fog will be widespread around Tahoe and Truckee, but will be more patchy in the lowest elevations like Reno and Sparks. Carson City and Washoe Valley could also see freezing fog Friday morning. Not only will it be foggy Friday morning but it will also be very cold. Low temperatures will be in the teens and single digits as skies clear and winds go calm. Highs on Friday will be in the 30’s with the valley staying a little colder than the mountains because of an inversion.
Freezing fog not only lowers visibility but it can also create a glaze on the roadways that is similar to black ice. This happens because freezing fog is a low level cloud that can produce freezing drizzle. Like freezing rain, drizzle falls as rain and then freezes with contact to the ground. Truckee is prone to fog, and the weather service is giving that area an 80 percent chance of it developing Friday morning. There is a 30 percent chance of fog in Reno and 60 percent chance around Lake Tahoe. Carson City and Washoe Valley has a slightly higher chance of waking up to fog than Reno. Fog can be neat to look at from above. It looks like an ocean of clouds over the valley and clear skies in the mountains.
Skies have to be clear, winds need to be light, and there has to be enough moisture in order for fog to form. All three of these ingredients will be in place Thursday night, making it almost a guarantee that it will form in the Sierra. A good way to see if fog will form is to compare the dewpoint temperature to the temperature. If they catch up to one another, the air is saturated and fog will likely form. The fog will clear out by late morning, but temperature will still be chilly. An inversion will set up as high pressure builds in for the next few days. An inversion traps cold air in the lower levels and has a warmer layer of air above it. An inversion can also lead to fog formation. It will be a great weekend for skiing.
The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s, and partly cloudy skies. Another storm will move through the region beginning Tuesday with a few other chances for rain and snow around Christmas. If you have travel plans for Christmas it will be a nice weekend to get a head start. The week of Christmas will be messy. The next storm won’t be as big as our last one, but it will cause some travel problems.