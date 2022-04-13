From the war in Ukraine, to recent searches for local missing people, many turn to social media for information.
However, as we have seen over the last month, this tool can be used and misused.
“It becomes particularly important to try and verify the information you are being presented especially if it is shocking,” said Ben Birkinbine, an Associate Professor of media studies at the University of Nevada.
As Birkinbine explains, social media feeds into our confirmation bias. This means it knows what we believe in and it knows what we like, so it will give us content that we want to see.
“Their algorithms are designed to give you information they think you are most interested in,” he said.
What we are most interested in, might not always be factually correct. Twitter, Facebook, Instagram are all businesses, so the more time we spend on them, the more money they make. Birkinbine says knowing this is critical as a consumer.
"Being aware of what these platforms exist for which is primarily to make money or to get information out there,” he said. “This is something to keep in mind.”
Birkinbine and the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University not only study social media companies, but they teach it too.
“Especially for somebody who works at a journalism school, if we are going to be training the next generation of journalists to go forth, we especially want them to develop a critical eye of determining the veracity of videos other types of information they find online.”
Birkinbine says checking other established sources is a good idea because relying on a news outlet is better than a random account because as news organizations have higher truth standards before they publish
“The bar that needs to be met before a journalistic outlet is going to publish that information is much higher than just somebody posting on Twitter or Tiktok,” he said.