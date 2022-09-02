Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very hot conditions with high temperatures up to 100-105 degrees expected through the holiday weekend. These temperatures will reach or exceed daily records in many places. Overnight low temperatures will also run 10 to 20 degrees above average for early September. * WHERE...All of western Nevada and northeast California, including the cities of Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Minden, Yerington, Fallon, Fernley, Nixon, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Gerlach, Susanville, and Cedarville. * WHEN...From 11 AM today to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of heat may significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those without sufficient cooling or hydration resources, and those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&