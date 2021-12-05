November 10th, 2021 was the last time precipitation fell at the Reno Airport, but the dry spell looks like it will finally break this week. A few storms are on the horizon with the first one moving through on Monday. A stronger and colder storm will move through late Wednesday into Thursday. The first one will be rather weak and warm, keeping the snow level above 8000’. While this first storm will be weak it will open the door for more storms to move through. A huge and stubborn ridge has sat to the west of the California coastline for quite a while, but this week it will start to move backwards farther in the ocean, allowing for storms to move in here and gather moisture. A ridge blocks storms from getting in here and can keep temperatures above average. Lately the storm track has stayed well up to our north over Washington, which is typical of a La Nina pattern. As the jet stream wiggles to the south and west we can get our turn at stormy weather too. We certainly need it.
The average high for this time of year is roughly 48 degrees in Reno, with lows in the mid 20’s. Highs will go from the upper 50’s on Monday to the upper 30’s on Friday. Low temperatures will also fall well below average this week. After a mild November, these freezing temperatures might be a shock to the system. Gusty winds on Friday will make it feel even colder. This is not unheard of for this time of year, we just haven’t had any real cold weather lately. Which is rare.
The first system will enter northern California by 9am Monday and Reno by the afternoon, approaching Highway 50 in the evening. The snow level will start out pretty high but will fall after dark Monday. This means elevations above 8000’ feet and south of Tahoe could see some light snow Monday evening. Rain totals will be light in the valley, in fact we’ll be lucky if we get a few hundredths of an inch. A few rain and snow showers could develop behind the low late Monday night, because of something called a deformation zone. This is when warm air and cold air collides behind the low causing the air to rise and fall as snow if it’s cold enough. This will be Tahoe and Donner’s best chance to see snow with the first system. Totals will be very light.
The second storm is still several days away which means the forecast will still need to be refined as it gets closer. As of now models are agreeing that a storm will move through Wednesday night into Thursday. This storm will have plenty of cold air and moisture to work with. The direction of the low will come from the northwest, and give both the valley and mountains a chance for snow. This is a slider type storm, which means the valley could see more snow than the Sierra. The exact track of the low will be key with this forecast, and will become more specific closer to when it gets here. As of now the valley could see 1-3 inches of snow by Friday morning. Roads will be slick for the Friday morning commute, and some locations could see a little bit more than three inches. Inside sliders tends to produce a narrow band of higher snow totals, so we’ll have to watch for that. Conditions look to be worse Thursday afternoon than in the morning. Friday will be cold with highs in the upper 30’s and wind gusts in the 20’s. The snow moves east Friday but fog is usually a concern after a snow event. Make sure to stay turned for the latest forecast. Another storm is expected to move through the following Tuesday. The storm gate is now open.