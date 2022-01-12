UPDATE:
Lake Tahoe Unified School District officials have decided to also cancel classes for all schools on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13-14 due to critical staffing shortages.
School sites will communicate directly with families on how they can obtain a test for their child(ren).
The district plans to reopen schools on Tuesday, January 18.
----
Due to the strain on staffing resources caused by the recent surge in illness (COVID-19, flu related or otherwise) and out of an abundance of caution, all schools in the Carson City School District will close for two days, Thursday and Friday, Jan. 13-14, 2022. With the observed Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday this Monday, students and employees are expected to return to school Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Prior to returning Tuesday, the district would encourage parents, families and employees to continue to conduct Daily Self-Screenings. If any employee or student is actively exhibiting any illness symptoms, the district encourages them to remain home. Please refer to the Revised Isolation and Quarantine Guidance provided by the county health department.
While students and staff are out, the schools will undergo thorough cleaning and sanitizing. Additionally, no meals will be prepared and distributed during the temporary closure.
For further information on the total number of confirmed and active cases, please visit the Quad-County COVID-19 Information page where data is updated regularly. For more information on this announcement, please visit the school district’s website at CarsonCitySchools.com.