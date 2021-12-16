UPDATE:
Due to increasing concern surrounding social media threats circulating online, and in collaboration with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, the Carson City School District will close all schools on Friday, December 17.
The social media challenge, which dubs Friday as "National Shoot Up Your School Day," encourages students to make threats of violence against their school.
The threats have not been deemed credible by any local law enforcement agencies and appear to have originated outside of the state of Nevada.
One post in particular identified a school only by the school’s abbreviations (I.E. CHS) and did not indicate any other detailed information including the name of the social media profile nor a specific city or location (including state or county).
--
The Carson City Sheriff’s Department and the Carson City School District have been made aware of several national TikTok social media posts threatening gun violence at any-given school on Friday, December 17, 2021.
There is no information that specifically identifies any Carson City school.
Authorities believe the social media posts, which appear to be originating outside of the State of Nevada, started as an attempt to cancel school before winter vacation.
The Carson City Sheriff’s Department is monitoring social media along with state and federal law enforcement.
Currently there is no credible threat from these social media posts to any school in Carson City.
The Sheriff's department will have an increased physical presence on all school campuses the rest of the week.
As of right now, social media threats appear to be a stunt with no credibility.
(The Carson City School District assisted in this report.)