The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) Investigators Division is investigating a case involving two people using fake currency at a Carson City business.
During the course of the investigation, a picture of the suspects and a vehicle were obtained. Pictured below:
CCSO is seeking the public's assistance in identifying the suspects and vehicle.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Marquez with the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Investigations Division at (775) 283-7855 or Carson City Dispatch non-emergency (775-) 887-2007.
