NAME: Catherine Cortez Masto
AGE: 58
PARTY AFFILIATION: Democratic
DAY JOB: U.S. Senator for Nevada
EDUCATION: University of Nevada, Reno – Bachelor of Science in Finance (go Pack, go!); Gonzaga University School of Law – Juris Doctor
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: Basically my whole life
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
- During my two terms as Nevada’s attorney general and chief law enforcement officer, I worked to keep our communities safe, passing a landmark law to increase penalties on traffickers and allow survivors to sue their captors. In the United States Senate, I have worked with both Democrats and Republicans to deliver for Nevadans – we’ve done so much together to lower costs for families, defend women and children, stand up for seniors, safeguard our public lands, and create good-paying jobs in our state. I’ve always stood up for Nevadans, and I’ll continue to fight for our state in the U.S. Senate.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
- My father started out parking cars on the Las Vegas strip, and through my parents’ hard work, my sister and I became the first in our family to graduate from college. I’m in this fight because Nevadans deserve the same opportunities my parents had to work hard and support their family.
- Right now, I’m focused on creating new jobs so working families can put food on the table. Nevada is the innovation state – we are leading on the clean energy jobs of the 21st century. Recent legislation I helped pass will make historic investments that will lower energy costs for Nevadans and create thousands of new good-paying, union jobs in solar and geothermal energy. No state is better positioned to capitalize on these investments than Nevada, and it’s going to make a big difference. My priority continues to be expanding our economy and attracting more employers so we can create more good-paying jobs, support our working families, and boost our economy.
- I’ll work with anyone to get the job done because I represent all Nevadans, whether they voted for me last time or not. I’m proud to have the endorsement of several prominent Nevada Republicans, including Police Chief Jason Soto, Pete Ernaut, Ely Mayor Nathan Robertson, longtime Lyon County Commissioner Bob Hastings, former Churchill County commissioner Carl Erquiaga, and longtime Winnemucca Mayor Di An Putnam.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING OUR COUNTRY, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
- I know how much high prices are squeezing Nevada families, including health care costs, which have been too high for too long. No family should have to choose between filling up their gas tank, putting food on the table, and obtaining life-saving medication. I helped pass legislation that will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices, cap the out-of-pocket cost of insulin at $35 per month for seniors, and reduce premiums for Nevadans who purchase coverage on the health care exchange. These investments are going to be a game-changer for so many Nevadans. Mitch McConnell and far-right Republicans blocked my efforts to cap the cost of insulin for all Nevadans, but I will continue to fight to get this legislation passed because it’s critical for our families. There’s more work to be done to bring down these costs, and I will not stop working to make sure Nevadans have access to the care and medication they need.
INFLATION AND HOUSING PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS—WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP NEVADANS WHO ARE STRUGGLING FINANCIALLY?
- I’m pushing for an all-of-the above approach to bring down costs – that includes holding Big Oil companies accountable for rising gas prices and taking private equity firms to task for buying up middle-class housing and making it unaffordable. I secured $500 million to build more middle-class housing in Nevada, and I will continue working to make housing accessible to every Nevadan.
IF THE LEGAL RIGHT TO ABORTION WERE TO COME UP FOR A VOTE IN CONGRESS, WOULD YOU VOTE FOR IT? WHY OR WHY NOT?
- Yes, I’ve already voted to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law, and I’ll continue to work to get this legislation passed. A woman’s health care decisions should be between her and her doctor, not politicians, and I stand with the vast majority of Nevadans – Democrats, Independents, and Republicans – who think the government shouldn’t be telling a woman what to do with her body.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
- Nevada is my home – I’m a third generation Nevadan, I have always fought to protect our families, and if you need help, I’m here for you.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
- Yes.