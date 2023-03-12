Nevada Dems Release Proposed Redistricting Maps For Legislative, Congressional Districts

March 13-16 will be Children’s Week at the Nevada Legislature, which will kick off with Children’s Day on Monday, March 13th

The purpose of the event is to raise awareness of children’s policy issues related to education, children’s mental and physical health and safety issues.

Attendees from across the state will learn about advocacy and will have the opportunity to participate in legislative hearings on bills that will impact the health, safety and well-being of children in Nevada.

Over 100 individuals including parents, children, community service providers and advocates will convene on the capital to celebrate and advocate for children’s issues.

This program will also launch a statewide marketing campaign NevadaChildCareFund.org created by the Nevada Division of Health and Human Services and The Children’s Cabinet to help parents and childcare providers gain access to funding and other resources to make childcare easier and more affordable.

For more information, please visit www.childrenscabinet.org or call 775.856.2600

