Ahead of Hot August Night, The Grand Sierra Resort hosted Spring Fever Revival where classic car owners got to bring their cars out and get them show-ready for the season.
The event is capped at 300 cars and includes Celebrity Choice Awards, Show-n-Shine with classic vehicles, live music, a sock hop and the unveiling of the 2023 Hot August Nights Poster.
Then in Virginia City, they will have the 40th annual Chili on the Comstock happening Saturday and Sunday.
New for the 2023 events includes The Great Fire Hot Chili Eating Contest, plus the return of the Craft Beer Tour.
For more information, you can click here: Chili on the Comstock (visitvirginiacitynv.com)