Nevada State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a 24-year-old man in Dayton earlier this month.
On Saturday, May 7, 2022, at approximately 2:21 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred on US-50 in the area of Riverboat Road in Dayton.
A Preliminary investigation indicates that a white 2000 Volkswagen Jetta sedan was traveling west on US-50 approaching Riverboat Road in the #1 travel lane. A silver 2017 Ford Explorer was traveling east on US-50, also approaching Riverboat Road in the #1 travel lane.
The Volkswagen crossed the center of the roadway and into the eastbound travel lanes.
Although evidence indicates both drivers attempted to avoid colliding, the front of the Ford struck the left side of the Volkswagen.
The driver of the Volkswagen (Jakob Wingfield, a 24-year-old Dayton resident) succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220500438. If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
(Nevada State Police)