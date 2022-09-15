...Wildfire Smoke and Air Quality Impacts...
* Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy
to hazardous air quality across the region. The latest air
quality observations indicate the worst conditions to be
concentrated near Truckee and extending into Reno, Sparks, and
the North Valleys.
* There is no significant change in the wind pattern so we will
see a similar progression of smoke for the region through
Friday. The next smoke push is projected to sweep into the
region this afternoon and evening. The latest smoke simulations
will spread smoke across much of western Nevada, the Tahoe
Basin, and portions of the eastern Sierra by late tonight into
early Friday. Plan on degraded air quality and reductions in
visibility.
* For the latest air quality info, please continue to visit:
fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality
Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from
the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program
which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.