Allergy season is not technically one season. It encompasses all seasons throughout the year, but some seasons have a higher pollen count than others.
Dr. Boris Lokshin M.D. is an Asthma Specialist from Connecticut who has been in Reno since 1995.
He says the first allergy season we encounter is Juniper season in January and going through the spring, followed by other trees blooming in the season, and in late spring we see grass pollens. Then when the weather gets drier we see tumble weeds and sage brush pollens.
Dr. Lokshin points out, our area has a various amount of pollen.
He explains that pollen is inhaled through the nose can get stuck because the nose is a filter of sorts, and when you're allergic to certain pollens it causes inflammation, swelling, itching and runny noses.
To help allergies, Dr. Lokshin says you can take an allergy test to pinpoint your specific allergies, or you can get nasal spray or allergy medicine.
You can try at home remedies such as nasal litigation or a face steamer.
If that's not enough you can always see your doctor and ask what else you can do.
"If the problem is small then the treatment should be inexpensive and mild, if the problem is big and causing problems for example people get sinus infections that's common people get seasonal asthma that's common too or dermatitis or rashes so if they have that then specialty care or more aggressive treatment is needed," Dr. Lokshin explains.
He also adds that there are things you should not do to help your allergies, like frequent use of decongestants.
"They are widely used because they're effective immediately you spray your nose with... you feel great for the next 10 hours, but all the decongestants have a rebound effect meaning you have more congestion at the end or a few hours after the decongestant work," he says.
He also says having allergy symptoms doesn't always mean you have allergies and that's when you should seek an allergist for help, so you're not taking any unnecessary medication.