NAME: Dian VanderWell
AGE: 56
PARTY AFFILIATION: Non-Partisan
DAY JOB: Mortgage Agent, Realtor, Building Trades Recruiter for the Northern Nevada Apprenticeship Coordinators Association-NNACA
EDUCATION: Some College
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 50 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT
WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: I have served on the Washoe
County Planning Commission 2008-2013 and the Sparks Planning Commission 2016-2020. I have
been the appointed City Councilmember since September 2020.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
Local government must stay focused on the community. It’s important to me that our neighborhoods are places where families and small businesses can thrive.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING SPARKS, AND
HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
We need to focus on growing sustainably and making sure that our older neighborhoods, like my ward, don’t get left behind.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE
HOUSING CRUNCH IN SPARKS?
It is important that we work with our State Legislators along with working regionally to find solutions to help ease housing prices and access across the board our most vulnerable housing. I support rent stabilization to help our housing insecure to be able to budget for upcoming increases in their monthly rent.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I want to make sure our local government addresses the challenges we face from all angles.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes