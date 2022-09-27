NAME: Ed Lawson
AGE: 62
PARTY AFFILIATION: Nonpartisan for office/ registered Republican
DAY JOB: Mayor
EDUCATION: College
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 50 years+
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE: I have been Mayor for the last 2 years and on the City Council for the 10 years prior, I have an intimate knowledge of the way local government works and relationships with the other elected officials who make up the members of the 40 plus regional boards we serve on, to get regional issues accomplished.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
To get the Lands Bill passed in the Federal Government. We face a crisis of housing and rising rents.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING SPARKS, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
Attainable housing, get more BLM land to the east of Sparks so we can grow toward the employment center located in Storey County.
HOUSING AND RENT PRICES ARE AT RECORD HIGHS. WHAT’S YOUR PLAN TO HELP EASE THE HOUSING CRUNCH IN SPARKS?
Grow the buildable land to the east of Sparks.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
I don’t quit, I do what I say I’m going to do and I do it.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
Yes, no even a question about the election process.