law enforcement in Elko County have been monitoring threats of school violence posted on the social media platform TikTok.
During the past few days, a TikTok challenge referring to school shootings that are supposed to occur on December 17, 2021, was posted on the platform.
Local law enforcement, with the assistance of their state and federal partners, have followed up on each of these threats as they became aware of them.
At this time, no credible threats to Elko County Schools have been identified.
and the threats posted on TikTok originated outside the County of Elko and the State of Nevada.
The original TikTok challenge was for students to skip school on December 17.
At some point, the challenge was changed to a school shooting threat.
So far, no one from any Elko County Schools has reported this particular TikTok challenge to members of law enforcement.
Members of the community are encouraged to contact The Elko County Sheriff's Office, Elko Police Department or Elko County School Resource Officers if they know of any threats of violence directed at schools.
Law enforcement presence will be stepped up at Elko County Schools throughout the week.
(The Elko Police Department asssited in this report.)