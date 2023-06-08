Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS FORMING ACROSS WESTERN NEVADA, THE SIERRA, NORTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING... * Several thunderstorms have popped up regionwide and are expected to continue through the evening hours, before waning after sunset. * Main threats include frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, torrential rainfall with rainfall rates up to 2 inches/hour and localized flash flooding, nickel size hail, erratic wind gusts up to 50 mph, and areas of blowing dust near dry lake beds and playas. * If outdoors when a thunderstorm nears, take shelter in a sturdy building away from windows. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to get struck by lightning. Make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts and check weather.gov/reno for updates.