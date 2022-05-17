The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said a record number of people died on U.S. roads last year.
Almost 43 thousand people died in crashes last year which was up more than four thousand, or 10,5% from 2020. That's the highest number in 16 years. The NHTSA says Americans also drove 425 billion more miles last year than they did in 2020.
In our area numbers are also high. According to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol as of March 1st of 2022, in Washoe, Douglas, Carson, Churchill and Storey counties 20 fatal crashes happened. Seven of those involved motorcyclists, two involved pedestrians, at least four of those who died were not wearing a seatbelt and at least four involved suspected impairment.
"We don't usually see four crashes in one day as we did on April 30 of this year. We don't normally see three crashes in one day like we just did a couple of days ago, on May the 15th," says Trooper Caster. He says wearing a helmet, not drinking and driving, driving defensively, following speed limits and wearing a seat belt can save your life.
They remind drivers and passengers that not wearing a seatbelt will result in a citation.