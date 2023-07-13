Our 16th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive was a great success!
Over the past two days, we helped collect 302 units of blood!
Vitalant says one blood donation can save up to three lives.
"We are collecting more blood than last year at this time, but we just can't keep up as businesses and patients are getting back into things it's definitely a challenge to have that variety of blood components not only here in northern Nevada but the United States," Scott Edward, senior recruitment manager of Vitalant Northern Nevada says.
Northern Nevada hospitals need at least 150 donors a day to take care of local patients, according to Vitalant. They also say, "this drive represents almost 20% of the blood we need to collect on mobiles in Northern Nevada in July! It is so important."
If you missed our blood drive and still want to donate, click on this line.