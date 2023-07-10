Our 16th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is underway!
It is happening on July 11-12 at the Atlantis Casino inside the grand ballroom, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
Those who donate will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream from Tahoe Creamery, a shirt and a chance to win a stay at the Atlantis.
Vitalant says one blood donation can save up to three lives.
Northern Nevada hospitals need at least 150 donors a day to take care of local patients, according to Vitalant.
You can make an appointment by clicking on this line.
You can also call 775-329-6451.
Walk-ins are also welcome.
We hope to see you there!