Our 16th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is underway!

It is happening on July 11-12 at the Atlantis Casino inside the grand ballroom, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.

Those who donate will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream from Tahoe Creamery, a shirt and a chance to win a stay at the Atlantis.

Vitalant says one blood donation can save up to three lives.

Northern Nevada hospitals need at least 150 donors a day to take care of local patients, according to Vitalant.

You can make an appointment by clicking on this line.

You can also call 775-329-6451.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

We hope to see you there!