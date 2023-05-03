The Food and Drug Administration approved Wednesday a new vaccine from drugmaker GSK to guard against the RSV virus, which leads to thousands of hospitalizations and deaths in senior citizens.
The FDA's decision follows wide majority of votes in favor of the safety and efficacy of GSK's Arexvy vaccine at an advisory meeting in March.
A separate panel of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisers is expected to convene to discuss recommendations for use of the vaccine in June, a key step to guarantee insurance coverage ahead of the fall.
Data from GSK's ongoing trial published in February found vaccine efficacy of 94% against severe disease and 71.7% against infection, in adults 60 and older through 2022.
The FDA said it will require GSK to conduct a study after the shot's rollout to "assess the signals of serious risks" for two rare side effects that might be linked to the vaccine.