As the state unwinds from the federal public health emergency, the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) has begun the reevaluation of all Medicaid enrollments for the first time since 2020 during which you may lose coverage under Medicaid.
In April, the first wave of recipients received their renewal packets in the mail. Those who did not respond or who no longer qualify based on income or other factors will lose their benefits starting June 1, 2023.
The DWSS is working with the state-based health insurance marketplace NevadaHealthLink.com to transfer individuals who were not renewed into Medicaid to help them find a plan to keep them insured. Nevadans who exceed the income limits to receive Medicaid benefits may be eligible for tax credits, or subsidies through Nevada Health Link. Additionally, those who do not respond to their renewal packet in the mail can contact DWSS to reapply for Medicaid or visit NevadaHealthLink.com to seek new coverage options. This unwinding process will take place through June 2024.
“Our priority is keeping Nevadans insured so they don’t experience a lapse in coverage. Nevada Health Link partners with hundreds of certified enrollment assistants and brokers who are available to meet with individuals at no cost to help them find a new plan through Nevada Health Link,” says Nevada Health Link Chief Operations Officer Janel Davis. “The best thing to do right now if you are on Medicaid is to update your contact information with the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) and to look out for your renewal packet in the mail. Once you receive that, fill it out within 60 days and return it to DWSS.”
Prior to 2020, an average of 700,000 Nevadans were enrolled in Medicaid. Public health regulations enacted during the pandemic resulted in over 900,000 being enrolled in Medicaid. While this increase is not expected to continue at these numbers, Nevadans who lose Medicaid coverage after their reevaluation still have options available to them.
Nevada Health Link offers a range of qualified health plan options across seven private insurance carriers, all who cover the 10 Essential Health Benefits, which include coverage of ambulatory, emergency, hospitalization, maternity, mental health, prescription drugs, rehab, lab services, preventative visits and pediatric care. Nevada Health Link is also the only place Nevadans can receive subsidized plans to help reduce the costs of monthly premiums, some even as low as $0 per month.
Nevadans should be aware of scammers nationwide who are attempting to take advantage of vulnerable individuals at risk of losing Medicaid by offering fraudulent services that request for payment to renew. Medicaid, the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS), and Nevada Health Link will never ask you to pay to renew coverage. If you suspect you received a fraudulent text, call or email, should report the incident to the Attorney General’s Office here or by calling the Bureau of Consumer Protection’s hotline at (888) 434-9989.
To update your address with Medicaid to receive your renewal packet, visit the Update My Address website. For questions about your Medicaid renewal, click here, call (877) 638-3472 or visit a local Medicaid office. For more information about Nevada Health Link, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927. The Nevada Health Link Call Center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
