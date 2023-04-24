In response to record level snowpack in the mountains, the Lyon County Office of Emergency Management is partnering with the City of Yerington and Walker River Irrigation District to host a Flood Preparedness Town Hall meeting on Tuesday for the Yerington and Mason Valley community.
The 5:30pm town hall meeting will be located at Yerington City Hall, 14 E. Goldfield Avenue.
Residents will hear the latest river forecasts and learn how agencies are working together to mitigate potential flooding.
Also, public officials will provide tips on how residents can prepare for flooding including creating a family emergency plan, gathering necessary supplies, considering flood insurance, and sandbagging homes and outbuildings.
(Lyon County contributed to this report.)