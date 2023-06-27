It's National HIV Testing Day, and Northern Nevada HOPES is offering free testing at their clinic in Downtown Reno today.
"It's important because HIV, if we can get it under control, find out who has HIV, and if those individuals can start taking medications, it changes the whole outcome of HIV in the community so HIV won't be spread," said Sharon Chamberlain, CEO of Northern Nevada HOPES.
The nonprofit has been serving the Reno community for more than 25 years and offers all kinds of healthcare services to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay.
"This clinic is open for everyone in the community," Chamberlain said. "And one of the things that's unique about HOPES is we have an intensive wraparound service model. So we do everything, not just primary care, but we work with behavioral health, psychiatry, all ages, and it's really important to have access in our community to that kind of health care."
HOPES serves more than 12,500 people in the community, and services continue to expand.
"We've opened up a clinic across the street for adults, we're expanding our intensive outpatient program for behavioral health, so we're growing as the community continues to grow," Chamberlain said.
The nonprofit has been raising money all month for Give OUT Day on Wednesday, a national day of giving for the LGBTQ community, and HOPES is throwing a block party to celebrate.
"We welcome the entire community," Chamberlain said. "There will be vendors, music, all kinds of things to get people excited about Give OUT Day and the LGBTQ community."
Free HIV testing hours are from 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at the Change Point Clinic. Give OUT Day will be at the HOPES parking lot from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
More information: https://www.nnhopes.org/