EmployNV is getting ready to host some events to help job seekers take the next step.
EmployNV Business Hub and Tancell Care invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Direct Support Professionals. The hiring event will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, in Reno
Wage is $15.00 per hour plus an $800 sign-on bonus, and full-time and part-time positions are available. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/TancellCare-Feb7, and walk-ins are welcome.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
- 699112 Direct Support Professionals $15.00/hour
SPARKS, NV - EmployNV Business Hub and Boys & Girls Club invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Kitchen Assistant, Child Care Partner, Cook, and Shuttle Driver positions. The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. Wages range from $13.00 to $18.00 per hour. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/BoysGirlsClub-Feb8, and walk-ins are welcome.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
- 678704 Kitchen Assistant $13.00/hour
- 678487 Child Care Partner $15.00-$17.00/hour
- 678472 Cook $13.00-$17.00/hour
- 678479 Shuttle Driver $17.00-$18.00/hour
RENO, NV - EmployNV Business Hub and TLS Supply Chain Solutions invites jobseekers to a hiring event for Sales Account Executives and Warehouse Associate positions. The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $21.00 per hour to $55,000 per year. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/TLS-Feb8, and walk-ins are welcome.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
- 678892 Sales Acct Executive - Warehouse $50,000-$55,000/year
- 678886 Sales Acct Executive - Transportation $50,000-$55,000/year
- 652511 General Warehouse Associate $21.00/hour
SPARKS, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, NV invites jobseekers to a Resume Workshop! Feel prepared for your job search by learning the do's and don'ts of resume building to ensure your resume stands out among the rest! Bring your work history, brainstorm your top skills, and let us help you find the perfect job opportunity.
This event will be held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ResumeWorkshop-Feb8 and walk-ins are welcome!
RENO, NV - EmployNV Business Hub and Saint Mary’s invites jobseekers to a hiring event for various positions throughout the hospital. The hiring event will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $14.25 to $56.53 per hour. Pay scale is dependent on position and experience. Registration is encouraged at EmployNV - Event, and walk-ins are welcome.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
- 678891 Insurance Biller $18.00-$25.13/hour
- 678901 Clinical Dietitian $27.00-$39.10/hour
- 678660 Certified Respiratory Therapist $27.00-$39.10/hour
- 678898 Laboratory Assistant $17.00-$23.74/hour
- 678911 Registered Nurse (RN) $36.00-$62.12/hour
- 678681 Advanced Imaging $36.48-$56.53/hour
- 678889 Environmental Services Technician $14.25-$17.67/hour
RENO, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Reno, NV invites jobseekers to a 401K Workshop! Have you ever asked, “What happened to my 401k?” This session will go over how to make sure you don't leave your money on the table as you transition from one employer to another. This event will be held on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 4001 S. Virginia St. Suite H, Reno, NV 89502. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/401kWorkshop-Feb14 and walk-ins are welcome!
SPARKS, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Sparks, NV invites jobseekers to an Interview Workshop! Feel prepared for your next interview by learning the do's and don'ts of interviewing as preparation is key to landing that next position in your career path! This event will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/InterviewWorkshop-Feb1 and walk-ins are welcome!
RENO, NV - EmployNV Career Hub in Reno, NV invites jobseekers to a Resume Strategies Workshop! Apply expert principles to build professional, attention-grabbing résumés. See your résumé from the employer’s perspective to best present your value. This event will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 4001 S. Virginia St. Suite H, Reno, NV 89502. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ResumeWorkshop-Feb16 and walk-ins are welcome!
Jobseekers can get one-on-one help with resumes, job referrals, and training by visiting their nearest EmployNV Business/Career Hub. Jobseekers who are out of work or looking to change careers are encouraged to register with Nevada’s largest database of jobs at EmployNV.gov.