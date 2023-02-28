Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Periods of heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except for 5 to 10 inches above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact morning and evening commutes. Strong winds could cause tree damage and power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel if possible. If you must travel, prepare for potential long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&