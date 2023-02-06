Regional law enforcement agencies, including the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, and the University of Nevada, Reno Police, are partnering to offer an exciting and intensive ten-week Regional Citizen’s Police Academy that provides unique insight into the day-to-day duties of law enforcement officers.
Officials invite and encourage any area resident interested in learning how law enforcement officers perform their duty and work to protect the community to apply.
The Academy is scheduled to begin on April 4, 2023, and will include tours of local law enforcement facilities along with demonstrations about police operations and tactics.
In addition, classes will discuss the many divisions that make up a police agency, such as Detective, Regional Gang Unit, Bomb Squad, SWAT, K-9, and Crisis Incident Negotiation Teams.
Several of the classes will involve hands-on activities such as emergency vehicle operations, participating in firearms training, conducting building searches, and participating in simulated training exercises.
The Regional Citizens Police Academy is free of charge and open to all qualified applicants.
Participants must be 18 years of age or older to attend and a resident of Washoe County. Applicants will be required to pass a background check.
Class size is limited, and students will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis.
Applications can be found at: www.washoesheriff.com, www.renopd.com, www.sparkspolice.com and on the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Reno Police Department, and Sparks Police Department Facebook pages.
That link can also be found here: 2023 Regional Citizens Police Academy Application
Completed applications can be returned electronically to: Nchambers@cityofsparks.us.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)