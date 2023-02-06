With the goal of bringing performing arts opportunities to underserved communities, TheatreWorks of Northern Nevada (TheatreWorks) has announced “The Jungle Book” as its first show of the 2023 season. This rendition of the beloved “The Jungle Book” includes a cast and crew of different ages, abilities and experience and will come to life starting Friday, March 3.
Tickets are on sale now starting at $12 for children, seniors, and military and $15 for adults. Tickets can be purchased online at www.twnn.org.
“The Jungle Book” will take place on the following dates:
- Friday, March 3 and March 10 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 4 and March 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Sunday, March 5 and March 12 at 2 p.m.
“We are so excited to kick off our 2023 production line-up with a phenomenal cast for our adaptation of ‘The Jungle Book,’” said TheatreWorks executive director, Elisha Harris. “As a teaching theater, we welcome anyone that’s interested in the performing arts and through our productions, we see individuals thrive. We hope audiences will see our performers’ complexity, raw talent, and passion through the execution of this show.”
Adapted by John Hartoch from the stories by Rudyard Kipling, “The Jungle Book” takes the audience through the journey of Mowgli, the “man-cub” who was brought up with a family of wolf-cubs. The time has come for him to return to the world of Man when Mowgli is rescued from the clutches of the fearsome tiger Shere Khan, by Baloo the bear and Bagheera the black panther. But Mowgli is not finished with the jungle, for one day he returns to settle the score with Shere Khan.
The TheatreWorks production will be directed by Ashley Sandifer and Koda Wilson with special arrangements by Dramatic Publishing.
The production will be held at TheatreWorks, located at 315 Spokane St. Full of action, drama and favorite animal characters, the show is perfect for a family-friendly evening at the theatre.
For more information on TheatreWorks, visit www.twnn.org