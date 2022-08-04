Weather Alert

.Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop again on Thursday and Friday. The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars, small creeks, and steep terrain. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. This includes the Tamarack, Slink, Numbers, Caldor, and Poeville burn scars. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding. Be ready to act and move to higher ground immediately should a Flash Flood Warning be issued for your area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms with high rain rates will result in the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&