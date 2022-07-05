Update:
The 15th Annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive kicked of on Wednesday, July 6.
More than 100 people donated blood, bring the final count of blood donations to 130 units. However, two-day event needs a big turnout on Thursday to reach Vitalant's goal of 300 units of blood.
Vitalant says all donations really make a difference. One donation can save up to three lives. Blood donations are also a big need in the community. Northern Nevada hospitals need at least 150 donors a day to take care of local patients, according to Vitalant.
The process of donating blood at Give 2 Live is simple. Walk-ins are welcome, and to complete the process it could take about 45 minutes or less. It takes less than 10 minutes to draw blood.
Brent White donated blood with his 17-year-old son.
He said, "To be honest I'm terrified of needles, but I control my fears, my fears don't control me. And I'm also O Positive so it's very needed."
Thursday, July 7 is the last day of the blood drive. People who want to donate can go to the Atlantis Casino and head to the Paradise Terrace from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to participate.
Original Story
You can help save lives in our community during our 15th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive.
This year's blood drive is July 6th and 7th at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, inside the Paradise Terrace from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials say northern Nevada needs at least 150 donors a day to help local hospital patients.
"A healthy blood supply is four days' worth of blood on the shelf at any given time and when we're in critical, we've seen a little as two days' supply especially of key blood types like O positive and negative, but all types of blood types are needed right now."
One pint of blood can save up to three lives!
All donors will entered in a gift card raffle - they're giving out grilling aprons and coupons for free ice cream and gelato .