The Nevada Health Centers' Mammovan will be making stops throughout Northern Nevada in July and August.
Health officials say early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer, so access to screenings is critically important.
Mammography screenings are primarily for women age 40 and older; however, screenings will be provided to those younger than 40 that have a screening referral from a provider.
Call 1.877.581.6266, option 1 to make an appointment.
Nevada Health Centers says their mission is to provide access to quality healthcare services throughout Nevada. Screenings are provided to all women regardless of economic status.
See schedules below -