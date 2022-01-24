Coronavirus Latest Details

All numbers are from the Nevada Health Response. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.

See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below: 

Statewide: 601,133 total cases 

  • 14,027 new cases over 3-days   
  • 8,760 total deaths - 24 new deaths reported over 3-days
  • 35.5% test positivity rate 

Washoe County: 85,147 total cases

  • 1,047 total deaths
  • 27.7% test positivity rate 

Carson City: 12,303 total cases 

  • 188 total deaths
  • 27.3% test positivity rate

Douglas County: 6,822 total cases

  • 76 total deaths
  • 39.8% test positivity rate 

Lyon County: 9,068 total cases

  • 148 total deaths
  • 32.1% test positivity rate

Storey County: 303 total cases

  • 9 total deaths
  • 25.6% test positivity rate

Humboldt County: 2,954 total cases

  • 46 total deaths
  • 16.8% test positivity rate

Elko County: 9,950 total cases

  • 127 total deaths
  • 23.7% test positivity rate

Lander County: 868 total cases

  • 16 total deaths
  • 8.6% test positivity rate

Churchill County: 5,285 total cases

  • 92 total deaths
  • 24.8% test positivity rate

Clark County: 458,151 total cases

  • 6,733 total deaths  
  • 37.5% test positivity rate

Mineral County: 785 total cases

  • 14 total deaths
  • 41.1% test positivity rate

Nye County: 5,659 total cases

  • 209 total deaths
  • 33.5% test positivity rate

Lincoln County: 685 total cases

  • 5 total deaths
  • 13.8% test positivity rate

Pershing County: 1,286 total cases

  • 29 total deaths
  • 31.9% test positivity rate

Esmeralda County: 75 total cases

  • 2 total deaths 
  • 31.7% test positivity rate

Eureka County: 212 total cases

  • 1 death reported
  • 15.8% test positivity rate

White Pine County: 1,580 total cases

  • 18 total deaths
  • 28.7% test positivity rate 