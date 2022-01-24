All numbers are from the Nevada Health Response. The database does not specify if those infected are vaccinated or what variant they have contracted.
See the breakdown of coronavirus cases by county below:
Statewide: 601,133 total cases
- 14,027 new cases over 3-days
- 8,760 total deaths - 24 new deaths reported over 3-days
- 35.5% test positivity rate
Washoe County: 85,147 total cases
- 1,047 total deaths
- 27.7% test positivity rate
Unfortunately, for the 5th time in 15 days, a new record for #COVID19 cases reported in one day was set in Washoe County: 1,500 today.— COVID19Washoe (@Covid19Washoe) January 21, 2022
Carson City: 12,303 total cases
- 188 total deaths
- 27.3% test positivity rate
Douglas County: 6,822 total cases
- 76 total deaths
- 39.8% test positivity rate
Lyon County: 9,068 total cases
- 148 total deaths
- 32.1% test positivity rate
Storey County: 303 total cases
- 9 total deaths
- 25.6% test positivity rate
Humboldt County: 2,954 total cases
- 46 total deaths
- 16.8% test positivity rate
Elko County: 9,950 total cases
- 127 total deaths
- 23.7% test positivity rate
Lander County: 868 total cases
- 16 total deaths
- 8.6% test positivity rate
Churchill County: 5,285 total cases
- 92 total deaths
- 24.8% test positivity rate
Clark County: 458,151 total cases
- 6,733 total deaths
- 37.5% test positivity rate
Mineral County: 785 total cases
- 14 total deaths
- 41.1% test positivity rate
Nye County: 5,659 total cases
- 209 total deaths
- 33.5% test positivity rate
Lincoln County: 685 total cases
- 5 total deaths
- 13.8% test positivity rate
Pershing County: 1,286 total cases
- 29 total deaths
- 31.9% test positivity rate
Esmeralda County: 75 total cases
- 2 total deaths
- 31.7% test positivity rate
Eureka County: 212 total cases
- 1 death reported
- 15.8% test positivity rate
White Pine County: 1,580 total cases
- 18 total deaths
- 28.7% test positivity rate