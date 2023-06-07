Nevada is expected to receive $193 million in a new opioid-related settlement.
The money is set to come from Teva Pharmaceuticals.
The attorney general's office says the company is expected to make annual payments beginning next year.
The payments are then set to last all the way through 2043, and will be divided between the state and the signatories of the One Nevada Agreement on Allocation of Opioid Recoveries.
Along with the money, the settlement also requires Teva to ban several practices.
This includes banning the promotion of opioid products, financial incentives for selling opioids and more.
With this settlement, the Nevada Attorney General's Office has brought in a gross amount of $856 million in opioid litigation-related monies to Nevada.
“This settlement is the most recent example of my office’s work to hold accountable those who contributed to the opioid epidemic facing Nevadans,” said AG Aaron Ford. “I am proud of the work that my office has done in this fight. The money coming into Nevada from these settlements will help our state recover and will help resources flow to the Nevadans impacted by this epidemic.”
(Office of Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford contributed to this report.)