A portion of Sutro Street will close starting on Monday, April 24th for about three weeks as part of RTC's Sutro Street and Enterprise Road Rehabilitation project.
The southbound lane will be closed from 9th Street to Wells Avenue, while the northbound lane will remain to traffic.
Southbound traffic will be detoured to Wells Avenue.
The project represents an investment of nearly $2.8 million as part of the RTC’s 2023 Fiscal Year Annual Pavement Preservation Program. The program keeps the pavement in good condition and helps extend the life of the roadway.
The project also includes pavement preservation on Enterprise Road between Evans Avenue and Valley Road.
(RTC contributed to this report.)