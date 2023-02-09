You could safely argue that chocolate is always in season - and it does seem to take center stage for Valentine's Day and Easter.
With those holidays in mind, we asked our Someone 2 Know, a Reno chocolatier, to show us what the business is all about.
Phyllis Robinson gives us a behind-the-scenes look – and taste…
If there's one rule at Tandem Chocolates, it's this; "We always say chocolate is always in charge." From melting it to molding it, Robinson says the world's most popular sweet treat is – fussy;
"Change in humidity, you know, change in temperatures, you know - it's all different every day".
It's worth the challenge, says Phyllis, who eight years ago went to Europe to train with the pros; "and came back and said I didn't want to be 85 and said I had tried"
Plus, says Robinson she felt a tug at her heart.
"My mom, when I was a kid, had a chocolate shop in our house and she passed away in 2013, and - I'd always been around chocolate, I'd always played with chocolate and after she passed away, I wanted to do something to connect with her one more time.”
First, Robinson opened a shop in Utah, then a few years ago brought her artisan chocolates to Reno. Phyllis is always on the lookout for inspiration;
"Looking at drink menus and seeing how folks are combining flavors and I think hmmm - I wonder how that would taste in a bon-bon"
Then a recipe starts taking shape;
"You know, blood orange. Cardamom would be really nice, a little bit of vanilla".
It's a process, says Robinson;
"I will tell you, I've had some terrible flops,” she laughs heartily. With her sense of humor and trusty chocolate tempering machine by her side, Phyllis makes everything at Tandem - by hand.
While Phyllis gets plenty of support from her husband - Brooks, the business is hers - and so are the decisions on where to source her raw materials; "When folks are buying my chocolate, you're supporting not only my business, but Jenny Samaniego at Conexion Chocolate in Ecuador, the farmers with whom she works, and their families.”
Robinson says Reno has done the same for her.
"This is a town that really takes seriously supporting local business."
And Phyllis is grateful.
"It has been stunningly lovely.”
Tandem Chocolates shop is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.
Location
7111 S. Virginia St. Unit #A15
Reno, NV 89511
Hours
Sunday - Wednesday: Closed
Thursday - Friday: 11AM-5PM
Saturday: 11AM-5PM
Soon, Tandem hopes to offer classes on chocolate pairings and chocolate making. Here’s the link to their page