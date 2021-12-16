In early December 2021, 2 News was invited to join a special group of veterans for a trip to Hawaii to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor.
It was all made possible by Honor Flight Nevada. The organization's mission is to take America’s veterans to the memorials created to honor their service and sacrifices.
The trips are provided at no cost to the veteran and are entirely planned, prepared and orchestrated by volunteers.
This week's Someones 2 Know are just two of a great many unpaid helpers who tirelessly to make it happen.
Meet the husband and wife team of Jim and Dawn Forbus
While a trip to Hawaii might sound like a tropical treat - when it's an Honor Flight Nevada trip - it requires a lot of care. Especially for the honored World War Two veterans, most of whom are well into their 90's.
"Unbelievable what that Greatest Generation has been through,” Jim Forbus tells us, “And it's just an honor to serve them and help them."
Jim Forbus learned of Honor Flight Nevada in 2013, then started donating to the non-profit. By spring of 2014 he paid to volunteer and travel as a guardian on an Honor Flight Nevada trip to Washington, D.C. "Then I was hooked. I said, I'll pay every time, I'll go every time, whatever they need."
Since then, Forbus has raised and donated tens of thousands of dollars for the cause. Dawn Forbus says she was hooked about one year after her husband; "And I got to go on the trip and it was like - wow."
Most Honor Flights are to Washington, D.C. to visit the various war memorials there. Dawn says many of the veterans begin their trip carrying heavy emotional burdens. "And it's okay, it's absolutely okay - and we understand,” Dawn explains gently.
In D.C., Jim has stood side-by-side with veterans - at the Vietnam Memorial Wall - helping them find names of lost loved ones. In D.C. and Hawaii, Forbus has loaded, assembled and transported more wheelchairs than he can remember, plus so much more.
"Just kinda anticipate what needs to be done and you just do it."
While Jim handles logistics, it's Dawn, as trip coordinator, who tackles the administrative work. Sometimes putting in 40 hours per week to arrange transportation, book hotel rooms and flights. A task that proved especially nerve-wracking on this recent trip because of Hawaii’s strict COVID protocols.
"My worst fear,” Dawn’s voice chokes and cracks, “Was to get here, or actually into Oakland, and have to leave somebody behind."
The nerves, the tears, lost sleep and countless volunteer hours are all worth it say the married couple - though they are quick to avoid taking any credit.
"It's a team effort,” Dawn shares, “It's absolutely a team effort." Jim wholeheartedly agrees; "It's the greatest volunteer effort we've ever participated in."
We should mention that neither Dawn nor Jim knew we were taping these interviews as part of our Someone 2 Know feature - or they never would have agreed.
They do it all simply to be of service. As we share this story with you today, they are on another Honor Flight mission to D.C. with veterans and Gold Star families.
If you'd like to apply for an Honor Flight trip - they are free to veterans - or if you'd like to support the cause, use this link –
HONOR FLIGHT NEVADA http://www.honorflightnv.org/
APPLICATIONS http://www.honorflightnv.org/applications