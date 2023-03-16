If you are a parent, guardian, or adult family member of children with disabilities, the Washoe County School District wants you to apply for their Special Education Family Action Group.
The district says the county will work together with the Group to discuss the special education programs, services, and policies to improve the educational outcomes and well-being for students who have disabilities.
30 families will be chosen for the Group, and there will be six family representatives from each area: three who have students in elementary school, and three others who have middle and high school students.
Applicants cannot be employed by the WCSD, and the district says recruits will represent a variety of student learning models, levels of need, ages, schools, racial, ethnic and demographic groups with learning and graduation gaps.
The application and nomination form will be open until March 26th.
Final candidates will be chosen by Superintendent Susan Enfield.
There are currently two scheduled meetings for the Group:
April 26th, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 6th, 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information and to apply to serve on the group, visit Special Education - Student Services / Special Education Family Action Group (washoeschools.net).