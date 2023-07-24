The Lyon County District Attorney's Office says a Fernley man will spend at least six years in prison for stalking.
56-year-old Timothy Wurth was specifically sentenced to 72 to 180 months in Nevada State Prison for aggravated stalking and 24 to 60 months concurrent for a protection order violation.
Wurth pleaded guilty on May 15, 2023, to Aggravated Stalking and Violation of an Extended Order for Protection. Between September and October 2022, authorities say Wurth harassed, threatened and terrified the victim in this case. In addition, they say he violated an Extended Protection Order that had been issued by the Fernley Justice Court.
District Attorney Stephen Rye stated, “This defendant threatened the victim repeatedly despite the fact that the Court had ordered him to stay away and not to contact the victim. The victim was subjected to a pattern of conduct that the District Court viewed as egregious and threatening based upon the lengthy prison sentence that was imposed. Mr. Wurth also feigned his death in Montana during the course of the investigation in an effort to avoid arrest and prosecution. Justice was served in this case thanks to the courage of the victim in reporting this case and the work of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.”
