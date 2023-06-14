Former Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lonnie Hammargren has died. 

He served as lieutenant governor from 1995 to 1999 under then-Governor Bob Miller after having served on the Nevada System of Higher Education as a regent. 

During his later years, he worked as a neurosurgeon in southern Nevada. 

For many years he offered public tours of his home and backyard which contained several pieces of Nevada history, including various signs from now-closed Las Vegas casinos, a functioning railroad, and a rollercoaster that used to sit atop the Stratosphere and the famous Genoa Courthouse vault.  

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman released this comment -  

Recommended for you