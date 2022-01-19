COVID-19 is surging in Washoe County. Despite a lower percentage of severe illness and deaths, the Omicron variant is still killing some people. Washoe County is reporting 15 deaths, related to COVID-19 in January. Seven of those were vaccinated at some point but health officials believe only one had the booster. Five were older than the age of 60 and the other two had underlying medical conditions. Despite the breakthrough cases, health officials still credit the vaccine for reducing hospitalizations and deaths.
"The vaccine is very effective at preventing hospitalizations and death but it's not 100 percent effective," Kevin Dick, Washoe County Health District Officer said.
Dick says the sample size is too small to jump to conclusions that vaccinated people are almost as likely as unvaccinated residents to die from the disease. He says the vaccine works but that it is even better when it is coupled with other precautions like masks and social distancing. Washoe County has 9,640 breakthrough cases. That is 3.71 percent of vaccinated residents.
"People need to recognize that just because they're vaccinated doesn't mean they can go about their business with Omicron and not need to worry about it," Dick said.
Washoe County has 15,169 active cases. It is averaging 951.4 new daily cases over the last week. That is roughly twice the average during the peak of the November, 2020 surge.
"We are seeing a large number of people getting sick and ill, so these are not just asymptomatic positives," Dr. John Hess, Pinnacle Medical Group said. "These are people with actual symptoms and disease."
Sequencing at the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory shows that 98 percent of the cases are the Omicron variant. While the variant is less-severe than Delta, the higher numbers are causing more hospitalizations. The Nevada Hospital Association says 161 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in Washoe County. Over the last week, local hospitals are seeing an average of 139 COVID-19 patients.
"Because we have so many people, even with that lower percentage, we are seeing our hospitalizations increasing and have doubled in the past couple of weeks," Dick said.
The high number of cases is also affecting medical staff. The NHA says southern and rural Nevada are at crisis staffing levels. Washoe County's staffing is at the alert level.
"Several medical groups in town have been struggling just to keep their doors open, due to sick staff," Hess said. "I know hospitals are struggling the same as well as I think all community businesses are."
The Truckee Meadows COVID-19 Risk Meter is at the purple or severe level. This is the first time the meter has reached that point since the pandemic began.
"That's as high as the risk meter goes and it's the highest that we've had throughout the entire pandemic," Dick said.
That is why he is encouraging people to be careful. He says KN95 and N95 masks are the most effective against Omicron. He says people should also avoid gatherings or places that could have a higher risk of transmission.
The numbers are high but it is likely that they are even higher than reported. That is because so many people are taking at-home tests. Those results are not reported. Dick says the 32-33 percent positivity rate is another indication that there is a high rate of infection in the community. Others may not have access to testing.
"There's also a portion of our population that's not getting tested and are positive with COVID-19, and those aren't feeding into our numbers as well," Dick said.
"If there is a light at the end of the tunnel, because of the sheer number of infections that are occurring, right now, there should be some underlying base immunity that is developing," Hess said.
Other areas of the world have already peaked. Their surge ended with a steep drop in cases. It is still unclear if Washoe County has reached its peak.
"While that's a good sign, we are still increasing with our cases here in Washoe County and we hope that we'll see a rapid decline on the other side," Dick said.
Southern Nevada is seeing a decrease in its new daily cases. The NHA says wastewater samples in Clark County are showing that the spread of Omicron is receding there.