Carson City Sheriff's Office Detectives have located what appears to be human remains of an adult man in the Lompa Ranch area.
On Thursday, February 3, at about 1:00 pm Carson City Sheriff’s Office Detectives, with the assistance of Cadaver Canine Handler Mary Cablk and canine Dax found the remains of an adult male in the Lompa Ranch area.
The remains appear to be that of a man who was previously reported missing in Carson City.
The remains have been sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office to attempt to determine a cause of death and for positive identification.
At this time the Carson City Sheriff’s Office does not suspect foul play to be involved.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch (775) 887-2008 or Secret Witness (775) 322-4900.
(The Carson City Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)