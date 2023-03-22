Authorities say five people were hurt after an explosion at the Val d'Isere Condos in Mammoth Lakes Wednesday morning.
The explosion happened just before 9:30 a.m.
Mammoth Lakes Police say to workers at the complex had to be rescued from the snow and debris and where taken to Mammoth Hospital.
A family of three was also hurt in the blast.
Police say a man and his son were hospitalized in Mammoth and his wife had to be flown to another hospital.
K9s and search and rescue team are on scene helping search for any possible additional victims.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation.