...Cool and Wet Through Wednesday...
* An early season storm will continue bringing cool temperatures
and chances for rain, and even some snow for elevations above
9000 feet, through Wednesday. Overall liquid totals will be
highest for the northern Sierra into northeast California, with
much less, if anything, from southern Mono County to areas of
western Nevada east of Highway 95.
* There is a 15-30% chance for thunderstorms at any given location
through Wednesday afternoon, with a 10-20% chance overnight.
While overall rain rates do not appear excessive, burn scars in
northeast CA, such as Dixie, Walker, and Sheep, will still need
to be monitored for flood threats.
* It will be rather damp and chilly through Wednesday with daytime
temperatures 10-20 degrees below average. Cloud cover will
moderate overnight lows through tonight, with Wednesday night
likely to be the coldest night as skies begin to clear.
Overnight lows could drop into the 20s in colder Sierra valleys,
with typically colder spots in western Nevada dipping to near
freezing.
* While snow will be limited to mainly areas above 9000-9500',
keep in mind travel can still be impacted by wet roads and
lowered visibility. Allow extra time, especially if you are
traveling across the Sierra.