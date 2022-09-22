NAME: John Patrick Rice
AGE: 63
PARTY AFFILIATION: Nonpartisan
DAY JOB: Professor, Fine Arts, Humanities and Communications, Great Basin College
EDUCATION: BA, Viterbo University; MFA, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; Ph.D. Capella University
HOW LONG YOU HAVE LIVED IN NEVADA: 27 years
WRITE A BRIEF (TWO TO THREE SENTENCES) SUMMARY OF YOUR PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE THAT WOULD ENABLE YOU TO PERFORM THE DUTIES OF THIS OFFICE:
As a higher education professional for over thirty years, I bring expertise and experience to the Board of Regents. The Board serves as stewards of over $1 billion in public money each year. It is a staggering amount of money and a huge fiduciary responsibility. My professional experience will help guide the board to create policies that will provide students with all of the opportunities the budget can afford. I am no stranger to government, having served three terms on the Elko City Council. My moderate approach to governing has been effective in creating consensus even in conservative communities.
WHAT IS YOUR TOP PRIORITY IF ELECTED?
To examine the formula funding to assure equitable opportunities for students in community colleges, the state college and universities.
IN JUST A FEW SENTENCES: WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS THE BIGGEST PROBLEM FACING NEVADA’S SYSTEM OF HIGHER EDUCATION, AND HOW WOULD YOU FIX IT?
The Board of Regents is full of well-intentioned public servants. In the last few years Board leadership has behaved in ways that have diminished public trust in the institution. As a higher education professional, I can assist the board in focusing on its main purpose: supporting students enrolled in the institutions of higher education in Nevada.
IN ONE SENTENCE: WHAT’S THE MOST IMPORTANT THING VOTERS SHOULD KNOW ABOUT YOU?
My history as a higher education professional and local government leader have prepared me for the task of supporting the work of students in the Nevada System of Higher Education.
YES OR NO: WILL YOU ACCEPT THE RESULTS OF THIS ELECTION, WHETHER YOU WIN OR LOSE?
ABSOLUTELY!