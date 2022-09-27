Lisa Krasner From the Nevada State Senate District 16 series Sep 27, 2022 Sep 27, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This candidate did not respond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Previous Next In this Series Nevada State Senate District 16 1 Updated 3 hrs ago article Aaron Sims 2 Updated 3 hrs ago article Lisa Krasner 2 updates Recommended for you ON AIR Currently in Reno 84° Sunny89° / 53° 6 PM 83° 7 PM 79° 8 PM 75° 9 PM 71° 10 PM 69° Submit News Story We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest Videos 1:54 Health Watch: Gaining Sense Of Smell Back After COVID-19 Infection 18 min ago 1:54 What The Tech: Second Amazon Prime Day 46 min ago 2:04 Health Watch: Chemo-Induced Brain Bleed 46 min ago 1:46 President Biden: Medicare Part B Premiums To Fall 1 hr ago © Copyright 2022 KTVN, 4925 Energy Way Reno, NV | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather News Subscribe Traffic News Subscribe Local News Subscribe Covid Updates Subscribe